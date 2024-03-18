Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

PSL 9 Final - Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Streaming

Web Desk
02:11 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
Cricket fans in country's largest city Karachi will see final action between table-toppers Multan Sultans and red Islamabad United to battle it out for grand Orion trophy.

The first ball is expected to be bowled at 9pm, while the toss will take place at 8:30pm. The action of country's largest cricket league comes to end after month of action-packed fixtures. 

Multan Sultans have reached PSL final, having won the championship in 2021 and finishing as runners-up in the subsequent two seasons. Two time champions United are in their first final since 2018, after finishing third in the league and winning the eliminators against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

In the lead-up to the playoffs, Multan Sultans won seven out of ten games to secure 14 points. Islamabad United had five wins and one washed-out game, totaling 11 points and equalling with fourth-placed Quetta Gladiators.

PSL9 Live Streaming

The final game between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will be available on A-Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. 

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Snack Video Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Tapmad Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Myco Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link

Platforms Web
Tamasha (free) Live Streaming Link
Tamasha (paid) Live Streaming Link

