PSL 9 Final - Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Streaming

Cricket fans in country's largest city Karachi will see final action between table-toppers Multan Sultans and red Islamabad United to battle it out for grand Orion trophy.
The first ball is expected to be bowled at 9pm, while the toss will take place at 8:30pm. The action of country's largest cricket league comes to end after month of action-packed fixtures.
Multan Sultans have reached PSL final, having won the championship in 2021 and finishing as runners-up in the subsequent two seasons. Two time champions United are in their first final since 2018, after finishing third in the league and winning the eliminators against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.
In the lead-up to the playoffs, Multan Sultans won seven out of ten games to secure 14 points. Islamabad United had five wins and one washed-out game, totaling 11 points and equalling with fourth-placed Quetta Gladiators.
The final game between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will be available on A-Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.
|Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Tamasha
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Snack Video
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Tapmad
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Myco
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Today PSL Match Live Streaming on Web
|Platforms
|Web
|Tamasha (free)
|Live Streaming Link
|Tamasha (paid)
|Live Streaming Link
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.