Gold extends losses from past week in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market of Pakistan witnessed a declined in line with downward trend in international market on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to close at Rs226,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs515 to settle at Rs194,530.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $5 to reach $2,170.

On last day of the previous business week, per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,050 to settle at Rs227,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold had decreased by Rs900 to close at Rs195,045.