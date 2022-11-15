Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 November 2022

08:26 AM | 15 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 November 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs156,150 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 133,880. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 122,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,250.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Karachi PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Islamabad PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Peshawar PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Quetta PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Sialkot PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Attock PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Gujranwala PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Jehlum PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Multan PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Bahawalpur PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Gujrat PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Nawabshah PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Hyderabad PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Nowshehra PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Sargodha PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Faisalabad PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795
Mirpur PKR 156,150 PKR 1,795

