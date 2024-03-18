Hollywood star Will Smith all praise for Holy Quran

Hollywood icon Will Smith recently expressed his profound admiration for the Holy Quran, particularly praising its simplicity and storytelling, with a special focus on the narrative of Prophet Musa.

During an interview on the “Big Time Podcast,” Smith disclosed that he had completed reading the entire Quran during the holy month of Ramadan.

Smith shared that he has been going through a challenging time over the past two years, prompting him to contemplate his inner self. "Even today, there are difficulties," he said. He mentioned that during this period, he immersed himself in reading all the holy books, including the Quran, aiming to broaden his understanding and embrace more people.

According to Smith, the simplicity of the Quran deeply impressed him, along with its connections to other holy scriptures. He expressed amazement at the numerous references to Prophet Musa in the Quran.

"I love the simplicity of the Qur'an because it's very clear and easy to understand, without any confusion," Smith remarked.

Reflecting on the lineage from Prophet Ibrahim to Prophet Ismail and Prophet Ishaq, Smith appreciated the coherence between these narratives.

During the interview, Smith also expressed his fondness for Saudi Arabia, mentioning his third visit to the country, including trips to Jeddah, the NEOM project, and Riyadh. He expressed a sense of belonging and enjoyment of life in the kingdom.

It's worth noting that Smith, one of Hollywood's highest-earning stars, with his films grossing over $9.3 billion, shared insights about his wealth during the interview. He viewed the first half of his life as focused on accumulating wealth and the second half on utilizing it for sharing knowledge and experiences. "Money is not the thing that people need most, and hence at this stage in my life, I want to give my knowledge and experience. Love and friendship are the only way for us to be here happily."