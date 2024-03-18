Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

UAE visa on arrival: Here's fresh list of eligible countries

Web Desk
03:16 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
UAE visa on arrival: Here's fresh list of eligible countries

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have updated the list of countries that are eligible for visas on arrival in the emirate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated the list according to which citizens from as many as 87 countries are eligible for visa exemption to enter the UAE without needing a pre-entry visa.

The following countries are eligible for visa-on-arrival facility:

Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Barbados, Brazil, Belarus, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Honduras, Hungary, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Bahamas, The Netherlands, UK, US, Ukraine, Uruguay, Vatican, Hellenic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Fiji, Kosovo.

It bears mentioning that as per updated regulations, nationals from 110 countries are required to obtain a visa before they arrive in the UAE.

The official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives detailed information about the visa restrictions. Moreover, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Ports Security, and Customs (ICP) can also be contacted for additional information.
 
It has also been clarified that Gulf Cooperation Council citizens do not need a visa or sponsorship to visit the country as they are eligible for entry by presenting a passport issued by a GCC state or an identity card upon arrival at UAE ports of entry.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:16 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

UAE visa on arrival: Here's fresh list of eligible countries

11:23 AM | 18 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans more than one Umrah during Ramadan

07:56 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Govt extends bid submission deadline for airports' outsourcing

07:39 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

EU mulls combined residence, work permit for foreigners

07:05 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Japan's visa-free policy abuse triggers concerns in Thailand

06:02 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Australia revokes visas of fleeing Palestinians in shock move

Immigration

07:53 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia to renovate airport in Pakistan: Details inside

07:41 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Foreigners concerned as Japan mulls cancellation of residency over ...

07:27 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Japan to ease residency process for foreigners with new training ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:23 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Fake NAB chairman arrested in Lahore

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Gold extends losses from past week in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 18 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: