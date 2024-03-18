UAE visa on arrival: Here's fresh list of eligible countries

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have updated the list of countries that are eligible for visas on arrival in the emirate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated the list according to which citizens from as many as 87 countries are eligible for visa exemption to enter the UAE without needing a pre-entry visa.

The following countries are eligible for visa-on-arrival facility:

Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Barbados, Brazil, Belarus, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Honduras, Hungary, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Bahamas, The Netherlands, UK, US, Ukraine, Uruguay, Vatican, Hellenic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Fiji, Kosovo.

It bears mentioning that as per updated regulations, nationals from 110 countries are required to obtain a visa before they arrive in the UAE.

The official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives detailed information about the visa restrictions. Moreover, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Ports Security, and Customs (ICP) can also be contacted for additional information.



It has also been clarified that Gulf Cooperation Council citizens do not need a visa or sponsorship to visit the country as they are eligible for entry by presenting a passport issued by a GCC state or an identity card upon arrival at UAE ports of entry.