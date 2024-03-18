Fake NAB chairman arrested in Lahore

LAHORE – A man impersonating as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was arrested in Punjab capital city of Lahore.
The suspect and his brother were apprehended by the intelligence wing of the NAB Lahore in an action taken after receiving a complaint against them.
A spokesperson of the anti-graft watchdog said the suspects blackmailed the citizens to extort money by presenting themselves as senior officers of NAB.
The suspects have been handed over to Chung police station for further legal action against them.
Currently, Lt Gen retired Nazir Ahmed has been serving as NAB Chairman since March 2023. He was picked for the post after Aftab Sultan resigned from the position.
The appointment was made for the period of three years.
Nazir Ahmed Butt has served as the 30th president of the National Defence University from April 2016 to December 2016. He also served as Pakistan's military attaché in the US, and military secretary to the prime minister of Pakistan.
The recipient of Hilal e Imtiaz was commissioned in the 40 Frontier Force Regiment, Pakistan Army in 1983. He graduated from the Command and Staff College, and the National Defence University, Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
