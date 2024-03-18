Fake NAB chairman arrested in Lahore

LAHORE – A man impersonating as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was arrested in Punjab capital city of Lahore.

The suspect and his brother were apprehended by the intelligence wing of the NAB Lahore in an action taken after receiving a complaint against them.

A spokesperson of the anti-graft watchdog said the suspects blackmailed the citizens to extort money by presenting themselves as senior officers of NAB.

The suspects have been handed over to Chung police station for further legal action against them.

Currently, Lt Gen retired Nazir Ahmed has been serving as NAB Chairman since March 2023. He was picked for the post after Aftab Sultan resigned from the position.

The appointment was made for the period of three years.

Nazir Ahmed Butt has served as the 30th president of the National Defence University from April 2016 to December 2016. He also served as Pakistan's military attaché in the US, and military secretary to the prime minister of Pakistan.

The recipient of Hilal e Imtiaz was commissioned in the 40 Frontier Force Regiment, Pakistan Army in 1983. He graduated from the Command and Staff College, and the National Defence University, Pakistan.