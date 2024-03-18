Eid ul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan: check predictions, expected holiday schedule

LAHORE – As the holy month of Ramadan 2024 is being observed across the world, including Pakistan, predictions for Eidul Fitr have started pouring in with people looking for details about number of holidays to celebrate the festival.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Emirates Astronomy Society’s chairman of the board of directors, has predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted in the United Arab Emirates on April 9.
It means the people of UAE are expected to observe 30-day Ramadan with the first day of Eidul Fitr falling on April 10, 2024 (Wednesday).
Reports circulating on media claimed that the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted in Pakistan on April 10 and first day of the Eid would be observed on April 11 (Thursday).
If the Eid begins from April 11 in Pakistan, people are expected to get five-day holiday with first starting from April 10 (Wednesday).
It there is 29-day Ramadan, Eid will fall on April 10 and holidays are expected to begin from April 9.
In both cases, all offices, markets and educational institutions are expected to resume working on April 15 (Monday).
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
