Eid ul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan: check predictions, expected holiday schedule

LAHORE – As the holy month of Ramadan 2024 is being observed across the world, including Pakistan, predictions for Eidul Fitr have started pouring in with people looking for details about number of holidays to celebrate the festival.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Emirates Astronomy Society’s chairman of the board of directors, has predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted in the United Arab Emirates on April 9.

It means the people of UAE are expected to observe 30-day Ramadan with the first day of Eidul Fitr falling on April 10, 2024 (Wednesday).

Reports circulating on media claimed that the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted in Pakistan on April 10 and first day of the Eid would be observed on April 11 (Thursday).

Expected Eidul Fitr 2024 Holidays in Pakistan

If the Eid begins from April 11 in Pakistan, people are expected to get five-day holiday with first starting from April 10 (Wednesday).

It there is 29-day Ramadan, Eid will fall on April 10 and holidays are expected to begin from April 9.

In both cases, all offices, markets and educational institutions are expected to resume working on April 15 (Monday).