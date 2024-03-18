Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

Web Desk
05:15 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

Famed American rapper, DJ, and record producer Jonathan H. Smith, better known as Lil Jon, made a public declaration of his conversion to Islam on Friday at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles.
In the presence of a sizable congregation, Jon announced his decision to embrace Islam, a moment captured and shared on social media. 
In the video, he was seen reciting the Quranic verses, affirming his faith, first in Arabic and then in English, with guidance from the mosque's imam.
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Jonathan H. Smith, the birth name of the rapper, gained prominence for his influential contributions to the hip-hop subgenre during the early 2000s.
Recognised for his vibrant personality and signature phrases like "Yeah!" and "Okay," Jon soared to fame with hit singles such as "Get Low" and "Turn Down for What."
Jon's conversion marks another notable event during the first week of Ramadan, following in the footsteps of US writer and activist Shaun King.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:15 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

03:09 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan’s third wife Aroosa Khan shares latest video with ...

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Hollywood star Will Smith all praise for Holy Quran

01:28 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Is Kubra Khan getting married after appearing in Jeeto Pakistan?

11:41 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Meet the Hindu woman who fasts in full spirit every Ramadan!

08:48 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Zubab Rana shares Iftar pictures from Walled City of Lahore

Lifestyle

03:14 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

‘Mir Murtaza Byra’: Fatima Bhutto, husband welcome baby boy 

11:29 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Indian actress charged with gold theft threatens suicide

10:30 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Wahaj Ali fever: Indian actress Reem Shaikh says she felt 'love at ...

10:40 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome second baby boy

02:02 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Mahira Khan flaunts her sizzling look in new viral pictures

05:09 PM | 17 Mar, 2024

Sania Mirza gives a sneak peek into son Izhaan’s Ramadan routine

Advertisement

Latest

05:52 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Iqra Aziz’s Ramadan video sparks controversy 

Gold & Silver

02:45 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

Gold extends losses from past week in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 18 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: