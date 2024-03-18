American rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

Famed American rapper, DJ, and record producer Jonathan H. Smith, better known as Lil Jon, made a public declaration of his conversion to Islam on Friday at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles.
In the presence of a sizable congregation, Jon announced his decision to embrace Islam, a moment captured and shared on social media.
In the video, he was seen reciting the Quranic verses, affirming his faith, first in Arabic and then in English, with guidance from the mosque's imam.
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Jonathan H. Smith, the birth name of the rapper, gained prominence for his influential contributions to the hip-hop subgenre during the early 2000s.
Recognised for his vibrant personality and signature phrases like "Yeah!" and "Okay," Jon soared to fame with hit singles such as "Get Low" and "Turn Down for What."
Jon's conversion marks another notable event during the first week of Ramadan, following in the footsteps of US writer and activist Shaun King.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
