Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi: The lineup of singers of PSL8 anthem revealed!

Abdullah Siddiqui will produce the anthem for this year's Pakistan Super League

Noor Fatima 09:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Shae Gill, Asim Azhar and Faris Shafi: The lineup of singers of PSL8 anthem revealed!
Source: Twitter

With Pakistan Super League's eighth edition around the corner, cricket fanatics are anticipated to know the names of the singers to grace this year's anthem.

With millions of people anxiously waiting, the names of Pakistani singers headlining this season's anthem have been released. 

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Super League, the official anthem of PSL8 has been sung by renowned singers Asim Azhar, Shai Gill, and Faris Shafi.

The yet-to-be-titled anthem is composed by the young musician Abdullah Siddiqui. News of the song releasing in a couple of days is making rounds on the internet. 

For the second consecutive year, Siddiqui will be producing the PSL anthem, as he did last year alongside Atif Aslam, and Aima Baig titled, 'Agay Dekh'.

With the Pasoori singer's powerful vocals, Habibi crooner's soulful voice, and Faris Shafi's rap, this year's PSL anthem will be anything but simple.   

The official account of PSL has also released the schedule for the matches to be played between the teams.

PSL 8 will start on February 13 and will conclude on March 19. Matches will be played in Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi, and Multan.

When and where will PSL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

