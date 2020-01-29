Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love on MPTH's team
Web Desk
02:49 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love on MPTH's team
KARACHI - The popular Pakistani star Humayun Saeed has thanked his fans for their love and praise after drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho. Humayun thanked his fans for their love and praises after the drama serial.

The actor took to Instagram and shared an elaborated post. He wrote, “Thank you, thank you so much for the love and praise this past couple of months. Most importantly, thank for your prayers. The amount of prayers, I have received following the success of MPTH, I haven’t before in my career.”

Thank you #MerayPaasTumHo

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi movie actor called the success of the drama a triumph for the entire showbiz industry of Pakistan.

He added, “So, I want to especially thank our audience, all of you in Pakistan as well as internationally who watched MPTH, loved it and made it a blockbuster hit.”

Humayun Saeed played the role of Danish in the recently ended drama.

Have you watched the much-hyped drama? Let us know in the comments box below.

