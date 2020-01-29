Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love on MPTH's team
Share
KARACHI - The popular Pakistani star Humayun Saeed has thanked his fans for their love and praise after drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho. Humayun thanked his fans for their love and praises after the drama serial.
The actor took to Instagram and shared an elaborated post. He wrote, “Thank you, thank you so much for the love and praise this past couple of months. Most importantly, thank for your prayers. The amount of prayers, I have received following the success of MPTH, I haven’t before in my career.”
The Punjab Nahi Jaungi movie actor called the success of the drama a triumph for the entire showbiz industry of Pakistan.
He added, “So, I want to especially thank our audience, all of you in Pakistan as well as internationally who watched MPTH, loved it and made it a blockbuster hit.”
Humayun Saeed played the role of Danish in the recently ended drama.
Have you watched the much-hyped drama? Let us know in the comments box below.
-
-
- European Parliament approves Brexit agreement with London09:41 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
- First ever Pak-Africa Trade Conference begins in Kenya today09:02 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Govt constitutes technical committee to monitor spread of coronavirus.08:36 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
-
- Saba Qamar to play opposite Syed Jibran in her next movie03:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra in final talks to join The Matrix 403:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019