Pakistani 'Ken Doll' takes a dig at breakup of Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt

Web Desk 09:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Pakistani 'Ken Doll' takes a dig at breakup of Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt
Breakups in the Pakistani entertainment industry are on the rise, with many celebrities entering and exiting relationships in a matter of months.

This trend can have harmful effects on both individuals involved, as they may be subjected to intense public scrutiny and criticism.

Recently, TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza announced her breakup with Umer Butt on February 1. Both posted the development on their Instagram handles, but requested privacy.

Adnan Zafar, who is popularly referred to as "Ken doll of Pakistan", expressed his disapproval of influencers publicising their breakups. During his recent Instagram live session, he criticised the people posting stories about their splits, calling it immature and petty. He said it was a form of disrespect to the other person involved.

Last year in November, the rumours of their breakup arose after Jannat Mirza posted a story and announced her ‘breakup’ with Umar Butt. “I’m not in a relationship anymore, I’m single,” she wrote in the story with a smiling emoticon. It was later found to be a 'prank'.

TikTok star Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt part ways

