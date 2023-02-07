Who attended the funeral of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf?

KARACHI – Former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf was laid to rest at a military graveyard in southern port city of Karachi after his funeral prayers were offered at Polo Ground in Malir Cantt.
The funeral prayers were attended by number of military leaders, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-army chief Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Khalid Maqbool, Mustafa Kamal, and Farooq Sattar, and other politicians attended the funeral prayers.
On Monday, the former President’s remains were brought to Sindh capital in a special plane from the UAE. Reports suggest that his body was given ritual washing and shrouding in UAE, where he passed away.
The jet carrying his body landed at the old terminal of Karachi airport, and his family members along were shifted to their destination under security.
Earlier, his family approached the Pakistan consulate in UAE to shift his body back to Pakistan, and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai issued a no-objection certificate.
The former President succumbed to his illness early Sunday in UAE, where he stayed for the last six years. The country's top leaders including President, Prime Minister expressed grief over the death of the former army chief.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan dropped by Rs4,300 per tola to reach Rs200,000 on Tuesday as it lost ground on second consecutive day after witnessing mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs3,686 to settle at Rs171,468.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity dropped by $1 to reach $1,869 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market slumped by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,230 and Rs1,911, respectively.
