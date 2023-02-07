Who attended the funeral of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf?

KARACHI – Former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf was laid to rest at a military graveyard in southern port city of Karachi after his funeral prayers were offered at Polo Ground in Malir Cantt.

The funeral prayers were attended by number of military leaders, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-army chief Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Khalid Maqbool, Mustafa Kamal, and Farooq Sattar, and other politicians attended the funeral prayers.

On Monday, the former President’s remains were brought to Sindh capital in a special plane from the UAE. Reports suggest that his body was given ritual washing and shrouding in UAE, where he passed away.

The jet carrying his body landed at the old terminal of Karachi airport, and his family members along were shifted to their destination under security.

Earlier, his family approached the Pakistan consulate in UAE to shift his body back to Pakistan, and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai issued a no-objection certificate.

The former President succumbed to his illness early Sunday in UAE, where he stayed for the last six years. The country's top leaders including President, Prime Minister expressed grief over the death of the former army chief.