EU travel to be seamless as Schengen visa application likely to be digitized

Web Desk 10:22 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Source: Image by David Mark from Pixabay

DUBAI - The travel of Schengen countries by the citizens frmo across the world would be seamless soon as plans are underway to digitize the process of applying for visa.

The long wait for appointments, standing in a queue might be over very soon as technology would resolve the issues very soon for travel to 27 EU countries.

Members of the EU parliament are in final stages to allow digitization of the visa issuance process in place of physical applications and visa stickers. The start of interinstitutional negotiations with the Council of the EU in order to reach an agreement on the final form of the law has been authorised in this regard, Schengenvisainfo reports.

As many as 34 votes were cast in favour of the digitization (which was part of the report). The digitization process was also confirmed by VFS Global which said they were aware of EU plans to digitize the visa application process, and as an external service provider look forward to supporting the governments on their transformation journey.

The details on the process are still not clear but tour operators across the world are unanimous in supporting the change and opine that this would help Europe improve its reputation as a tourist destination.

The tour operators are also of the opinion that by processing digitally, one would have their passports in hand and would have the liberty to apply for more visas simultaneously. The problems in getting appointment also prompts some to altogether change their destination but with digitization, their plans would remain intact. 

The globetrotters also seem to be happy over the development as they would not be stuck with their passports in possession of the embassy while waiting for visas. Moreover, the time wasted in getting an appointment would also be saved through the digitization. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Feb-2023/rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar-again

