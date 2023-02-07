Pakistan establishes relief fund for earthquake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday established a relief fund to help the victims of a devastating earthquake in Turkiye that has claimed hundreds of lives and flatted several buildings

Office of the Controller General of Accounts has issued for the establishment of Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims, G-12166.

The decision to establish the fund was taken at a meeting of federal cabinet when the premier also appealed the people to generously donate for the earthquake victims in Turkiye.

The cabinet members also announced to donate their one month salary to the relief fund. The meeting decided that government employees from Grade 18 to 22 will donate their one-day pay to the fund.

The death toll from earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria has risen to over 5000, as the rescue and recovery operations are underway despite freezing weather.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister called for “tangible and timely material support” for Turkiye and Syria, and dispatched rescue teams and relief goods.

“24 hours after the devastating earthquake hit Turkiye & Syria, scenes of death & destruction are mind numbing,” PM Shehbaz wrote on Twitter, adding: “It breaks the heart to witness sheer scale of unfolding human tragedy. Solidarity should translate into tangible & timely material support for suffering humanity.”

People in Pakistan can also donate for relief activities in Turkiye and Syria through some private organisation that include AlKhidmat Foundation, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children International and Penny Appeal.