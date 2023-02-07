SRK's Pathaan beats Aamir Khan's Dangal at Indian box office

Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering, Pathaan, has broken all previous records set by any Indian film or actor. With an A-list ensemble, the Siddharth Anand directorial is a smash hit, not only in the country but all around the world. While SRK's charm and charisma are unparalleled, his projects too have a league of their own.
Although Bollywood produced many talented actors with the likes of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan to name a few, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge famed actor has a knack for staying at the top. Khan's recent film, Pathaan, which despite threats and boycotts in India, was commercially successful leaving behind blockbuster films, Dangal and KGF: Chapter 2.
Surpassing all the big hits, an elated Anand shared his surprise with media outlets. In a statement, the 44-year-old director said, “The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach Rs. 400 crore net in India speaks volumes of how people showered love on the film and have been entertained thoroughly."
The Bachna Ae Haseeno director further added, “The feeling has not sunk in yet because it is such a huge one. To have directed a film that has smashed all records, that has become the number-one Hindi film of all time is very daunting. I hope that I can entertain people to this level again. I will work just as hard and focus on my craft and try and keep making cinema that appeals to all audience segments like War and now Pathaan."
On the commercial front, Pathaan is on the verge to collect INR 1000 crore worldwide, having already earned over INR 500 crore from India, according to News18.
The SRK-starrer film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023. The film scored 6.6 on the IMDb so far.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan dropped by Rs4,300 per tola to reach Rs200,000 on Tuesday as it lost ground on second consecutive day after witnessing mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs3,686 to settle at Rs171,468.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity dropped by $1 to reach $1,869 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market slumped by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,230 and Rs1,911, respectively.
