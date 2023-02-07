SRK's Pathaan beats Aamir Khan's Dangal at Indian box office

Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering, Pathaan, has broken all previous records set by any Indian film or actor. With an A-list ensemble, the Siddharth Anand directorial is a smash hit, not only in the country but all around the world. While SRK's charm and charisma are unparalleled, his projects too have a league of their own.

Although Bollywood produced many talented actors with the likes of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan to name a few, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge famed actor has a knack for staying at the top. Khan's recent film, Pathaan, which despite threats and boycotts in India, was commercially successful leaving behind blockbuster films, Dangal and KGF: Chapter 2.

Surpassing all the big hits, an elated Anand shared his surprise with media outlets. In a statement, the 44-year-old director said, “The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach Rs. 400 crore net in India speaks volumes of how people showered love on the film and have been entertained thoroughly."

The Bachna Ae Haseeno director further added, “The feeling has not sunk in yet because it is such a huge one. To have directed a film that has smashed all records, that has become the number-one Hindi film of all time is very daunting. I hope that I can entertain people to this level again. I will work just as hard and focus on my craft and try and keep making cinema that appeals to all audience segments like War and now Pathaan."

On the commercial front, Pathaan is on the verge to collect INR 1000 crore worldwide, having already earned over INR 500 crore from India, according to News18.

The SRK-starrer film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023. The film scored 6.6 on the IMDb so far.