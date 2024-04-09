Search

Flyers transiting through Turkey to get additional visa: Check eligibility here

Web Desk
05:46 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
Flyers transiting through Turkey to get additional visa: Check eligibility here

ANKARA - A new electronic airport transit visa requirement has been imposed for citizens of 10 countries transiting to select Latin American destinations through Turkey.

The requirement would be imposed from April 15th and citizens of India, Afghanistan, Nepal, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad, Somalia, Cameroon, Mauritania and Yemen transiting to Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela via Istanbul Airport will be required to obtain an electronic airport transit visa.

The restriction has been imposed amidst intensified examination of global aviation regulations and heightened inspections, due to the rise in irregular migration towards North America through different Central and Latin American nations, utilizing transit options via Turkey.

A visible hint in this regard was given by Turkish Airlines (THY) which alarmed passengers traveling to South American countries of potential additional checks besides standard passport and visa requirements.

In this regard, preparations for the implementation of the electronic airport transit visa application have been finalized by the Foreign Ministry and the electronic visas can be obtained free of charge through the ministry's website.

To get permission, passengers must accurately submit personal information, accommodation details, and ticket numbers and it is mandatory for Istanbul Airport transit passengers subject to the electronic visa requirement to carry printouts of these visas.

