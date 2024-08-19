Airline offers up to 50% discount on international travel: Details here

Search

Web Desk
04:55 PM | 19 Aug, 2024
RIYADH - In an attractive move sure to spark travel excitement, Saudi Arabia’s national airline has launched a spectacular promotion offering up to 50% off on international flights.

Saudia has offered a discount on flights from its major hubs—King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. 

The promotional offer is set to run from August 18 to August 31, 2024, with travel available from September 1 to November 30, 2024. Both Business and Guest Class passengers can take advantage of this limited-time offer, enjoying luxury journeys across four continents aboard Saudia’s fleet.

As per a press release issued by the airline on Sunday, the offer also connects guests to the Kingdom through the "Your Ticket Your Visa" service, which allows visitors to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, explore its various regions, and even perform Umrah.

It is to be mentioned that the offer is available for travel to all international destinations and tickets can be booked through the website of the carrier in a seamless manner.

