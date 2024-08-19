Airline offers up to 50% discount on international travel: Details here

RIYADH - In an attractive move sure to spark travel excitement, Saudi Arabia’s national airline has launched a spectacular promotion offering up to 50% off on international flights.
Saudia has offered a discount on flights from its major hubs—King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The promotional offer is set to run from August 18 to August 31, 2024, with travel available from September 1 to November 30, 2024. Both Business and Guest Class passengers can take advantage of this limited-time offer, enjoying luxury journeys across four continents aboard Saudia’s fleet.
As per a press release issued by the airline on Sunday, the offer also connects guests to the Kingdom through the "Your Ticket Your Visa" service, which allows visitors to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, explore its various regions, and even perform Umrah.
It is to be mentioned that the offer is available for travel to all international destinations and tickets can be booked through the website of the carrier in a seamless manner.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
