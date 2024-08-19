Dubai court orders company to pay employee’s outstanding dues in cryptocurrency 

DUBAI – A court in Dubai has ordered a company to clear the outstanding dues of an employee by paying him in UAE currency and cryptocurrency as agreed in the job contract.

The Dubai court issued the landmark ruling on a petition filed by an employee against the company for his sudden dismissal from the job.

The ruling by the Dubai Courts of First Instance in case number 1739 of 2024 also shows that the court has recognized the cryptocurrency for salary payments.

As per the contract, the salary will be paid to the employees in the UAE dirhams and Ecowatt Tokens, which is a type of cryptocurrency.

The court issued the ruling in favour of the employee, ordering the company to pay the employee her salary in Ecowatt Token as well.

An official told that the case was filed due to employers’ failure to pay EcoWatt token as portion of the salary for six months and wrongful dismissal of the employee from the job.

The court recognised the payment of the cryptocurrency legitimate for paying salary to the employee.