Biden shies away from discussing human rights situation in India with Modi in White House talks

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden avoided discussing human rights abuses being committed in Indian against minorities in crucial talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite protests outside the White House.

Biden held a joint press conference after the meeting and surprisingly it was dominated by the boosting of US-India bilateral ties as there were a few remarks about rights situation.

The US president termed religious pluralism a “core principle” for both India and the US and said democratic values “face challenges around the world and in each of our countries”.

When a reporter asked what is “your message to those — including some members of your own party — who believe that your administration is overlooking the targeting of religious minorities and a crackdown on dissent in India?” the president beat about the brush instead of directly condemning the rights violations.

He said: “Well, look, the Prime Minister and I had a good discussion about democratic values. And — and there is a — there is the — that’s the nature of our relationship: We’re straightforward with each other, and — and we respect each other”.

Meanwhile, Modi denied that discrimination against minorities existed under his government despite reports released by the rights groups and State Department about abuses in India.

When asked what steps he is willing to take to "improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech," Modi suggested they did not need to be improved.

"Our Constitution and our government, and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver - caste, creed, religion, gender, there is no space for any discrimination (in my government)," Modi told reporters.

In reports on human rights and religious freedom, the State Department have raised concerns over treatment of Muslims, Hindu Dalits, Christians and other religious minorities in India.

Rights advocates and dozens of lawmakers from the Democratic Party had urged him to take up the issue publicly with Modi, who is in power since 2014.