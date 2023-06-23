Search

World

Biden shies away from discussing human rights situation in India with Modi in White House talks

12:59 PM | 23 Jun, 2023
Biden shies away from discussing human rights situation in India with Modi in White House talks
Source: White House (Twitter)

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden avoided discussing human rights abuses being committed in Indian against minorities in crucial talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite protests outside the White House. 

Biden held a joint press conference after the meeting and surprisingly it was dominated by the boosting of US-India bilateral ties as there were a few remarks about rights situation. 

The US president termed religious pluralism a “core principle” for both India and the US and said democratic values “face challenges around the world and in each of our countries”.

When a reporter asked what is “your message to those — including some members of your own party — who believe that your administration is overlooking the targeting of religious minorities and a crackdown on dissent in India?” the president beat about the brush instead of directly condemning the rights violations. 

He said: “Well, look, the Prime Minister and I had a good discussion about democratic values. And — and there is a — there is the — that’s the nature of our relationship: We’re straightforward with each other, and — and we respect each other”.

Meanwhile, Modi denied that discrimination against minorities existed under his government despite reports released by the rights groups and State Department about abuses in India. 

When asked what steps he is willing to take to "improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to uphold free speech," Modi suggested they did not need to be improved.

"Our Constitution and our government, and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver - caste, creed, religion, gender, there is no space for any discrimination (in my government)," Modi told reporters.

In reports on human rights and religious freedom, the State Department have raised concerns over treatment of Muslims, Hindu Dalits, Christians and other religious minorities in India.

Rights advocates and dozens of lawmakers from the Democratic Party had urged him to take up the issue publicly with Modi, who is in power since 2014.

US report paints a gloomy picture of human rights situation in Pakistan

World

Who is Andrew Tate? All you need to know about the influencer charged with rape, human trafficking

05:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Biden admin installs Pakistani-origin Dilawar Syed to lead US Small Business Administration

05:51 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

India to host Miss World 2023 after a gap of 27 years

06:09 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

India tests new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’

05:39 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House case

10:42 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Miraculous story from India's tragic train accident: Man finds son alive at morgue in Balasore

10:59 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Owner of Pakistan’s first air taxi goes missing at Karachi airport

01:53 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 23, 2023

08:31 AM | 23 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 23, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317.5 320.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 369 372
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.2 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.02 772.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.83
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 746.55 754.55
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,832.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Karachi PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Islamabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Peshawar PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Quetta PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sialkot PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Attock PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujranwala PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Jehlum PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Multan PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Bahawalpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujrat PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nawabshah PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Chakwal PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Hyderabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nowshehra PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sargodha PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Faisalabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Mirpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: