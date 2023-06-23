Search

Pakistan

Owner of Pakistan’s first air taxi goes missing at Karachi airport

23 Jun, 2023
Owner of Pakistan's first air taxi goes missing at Karachi airport
KARACHI – The chief operating officer (COO) of a private aviation company, which is going to launch Pakistan’s first air tax service, went missing, it has emerged on Friday. 

Reports said Imran Aslam Khan of Sky Wings disappeared from the Jinnah International Karachi Airport on Thursday. 

His manager Tasadeq Hussain lodged ah complaint at the Airport police station. He said that Aslam might have been abducted by unknown persons.  

After receiving the complaint, the police have launched an investigation. 

The Sky Wings is set to launch the service soon and people will be able to book the planes through a mobile app liker Uber and Bykea. 

Last month, an official of the company said the plane has the capacity to accommodate four passengers, adding that an app will be launched for people to book the service.

“We will also begin offering Ariel Taxi service throughout Pakistan. Now business persons, professionals, doctors, lawyers, politicians, celebrities, tourists and anyone can avail costs-effective Ariel Taxi service for cross-country destinations,” the company announced via Facebook.

