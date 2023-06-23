Pakistan Railways announces special trains for Eidul Adha

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has decided to operate three special trains to facilitate passengers on the eve of Eidul Adha.

A notification issued by Pakistan Railways said the first eid train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar on Monday.

The second train from Karachi to Lahore will start its journey on Tuesday, while the third special eid train will run from Lahore for Karachi on 3rd of next month after Eidul Adha.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to extend the eid holiday from June 28 to July 1st.

Soon after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced sighting of the Zil Hajj moon on Monday, the federal government announced three holidays to celebrate Eidul Adha.

According to a earlier notification issued by the Cabinet Division, “[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as follows:

29th and 30th June, 2023 (Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and

29th June to 1st July, 2023 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing 6 days working in a week."

Now PM has extended Eid holidays from June 28 to July 1st.