Greece boat tragedy: 82 bodies of Pakistani nationals recovered, says Rana Sanaullah  

04:08 PM | 23 Jun, 2023
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed on Friday 82 bodies of Pakistani national, who are among those drowned in the Greece boat incident, had so far been recovered, saying their identification process is underway with the help of the forensic and NADRA data. 

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, the minister said around 350 Pakistani migrants were aboard the boat, adding that twelve of them survived the tragedy.

Sanaullah said special desks had been set up to contact the affected families, adding that so far 281 families have been traced. He said 193 DNA samples have so far been collected to complete the identification process of the bodies in Greece.

The minister vowed to take strong action against those involved in the human trafficking. He said a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted, which will submit recommendations including amendments in the legislation to ensure conviction of those involved in human smuggling. He said at present a crackdown is underway to nab those behind the Greece boat tragedy.

Besides, Rana Sanaullah said those involved in attacking military properties and desecrating martyrs’ memorials must be brought to justice. He said the no sympathies should be showed towards the elements involved in the May 9 incidents, adding that public wanted them to be brought to justice.

Rana Sanaullah said the decision of the Supreme Court bench, hearing the petitions against trials of civilians in military courts, should be in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

