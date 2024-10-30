Terrorist killed in Zhob operation: ISPR

ZHOB – A terrorist was killed during an operation by security forces in the Zhob district of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation in the Sambaiza area of Zhob based on credible intelligence. During a fierce exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, while another was apprehended in injured condition.

The ISPR reported that a significant amount of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were recovered from the deceased terrorist’s possession. These terrorists were involved in multiple attacks against security forces and innocent civilians.

The statement from ISPR also mentioned that clearance operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area, emphasizing that the Pakistan Army and security forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.