Four terrorists gunned down in KP: ISPR

The security forces have killed four militants in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

According to the ISPR, on October 26 and 27, security forces conducted two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of four militants and injuries to three others.

An intelligence-based operation was carried out in North Waziristan, during which two militants were killed in an intense exchange of fire. One of the deceased militants has been identified as Insaafullah.

In another encounter in the Khyber district, security forces effectively targeted a militant hideout, resulting in the deaths of two militants and injuries to three others. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the deceased militants.

The ISPR reported that the slain militants were involved in various terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies and innocent civilians. The process of clearing the area is ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants.

According to the spokesperson for the Pakistan armed forces, the country’s security forces remain committed to completely eradicating the scourge of terrorism from the nation.