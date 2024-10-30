Bushra Bibi reaches Lahore’s Zaman Park amid tight security

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has arrived in Lahore from Peshawar.

Bushra Bibi reached Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, Lahore. Previously, she had traveled to Peshawar after her release from Adiala Jail.

In anticipation of her arrival, a large police contingent surrounded Zaman Park.

Bushra Bibi met Imran Khan before departing for Lahore, following his instructions to reach Zaman Park.

Bushra Bibi will stay at Zaman Park, where heavy police presence has disrupted traffic on Canal Road.

Anti-riot forces and police units have been deployed around Zaman Park, with barriers set up at entry and exit points.