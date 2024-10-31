Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 31 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on October 31, 2024 Thursday in open market.

1 USD is 277.25 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 298.3 PKR, 1 British Pound is 358.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.30 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.25 for buying and 278.95 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.85.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.25 278.95
EUR EUR 298.3 301.05
GBP GBP 358.5 362
AED AED 75.3 75.95
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181.61 183.86
BHD BHD 730.7 738.7
CAD CAD 200.06 202.46
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 39.82 40.22
HKD HKD 35.36 35.71
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.76 906.26
MYR MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD NZD 165.23 167.23
NOK NOK 24.98 25.28
OMR OMR 715.2 723.7
QAR QAR 75.54 76.24
SGD SGD 208.64 210.64
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 318.86 321.66
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 8.18 8.33
Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

