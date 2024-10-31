Today Open Market Forex Rates – 31 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on October 31, 2024 Thursday in open market.
1 USD is 277.25 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 298.3 PKR, 1 British Pound is 358.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.30 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.25 for buying and 278.95 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD
|USD
|277.25
|278.95
|EUR
|EUR
|298.3
|301.05
|GBP
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|AED
|AED
|75.3
|75.95
|SAR
|SAR
|73.65
|74.2
|AUD
|AUD
|181.61
|183.86
|BHD
|BHD
|730.7
|738.7
|CAD
|CAD
|200.06
|202.46
|CNY
|CNY
|38.88
|39.28
|DKK
|DKK
|39.82
|40.22
|HKD
|HKD
|35.36
|35.71
|INR
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|JPY
|JPY
|1.92
|1.98
|KWD
|KWD
|896.76
|906.26
|MYR
|MYR
|63.34
|63.94
|NZD
|NZD
|165.23
|167.23
|NOK
|NOK
|24.98
|25.28
|OMR
|OMR
|715.2
|723.7
|QAR
|QAR
|75.54
|76.24
|SGD
|SGD
|208.64
|210.64
|SEK
|SEK
|25.82
|26.12
|CHF
|CHF
|318.86
|321.66
|THB
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
|BDT
|BDT
|8.18
|8.33