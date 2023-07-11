US consul general Lahore deepens bilateral partnership, appreciates rich cultural heritage of Punjab

RAWALPINDI – United States Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole recently visited the district of Attock as part of the U.S. Consulate Lahore’s efforts to visit all the districts across Punjab to underscore the importance and diversity of people-to-people ties between the United States and Pakistan.

During his visit to Attock he toured the renowned Attock Oil Refinery. As part of the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, the United States has invested in Pakistan’s power generation for over 50 years, including in clean energy through hydropower, which continues to benefit millions of Pakistanis today.

“During a visit with Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), it was clear— innovation thrives right here in Pakistan.” – WKM ???? pic.twitter.com/OB410pcKcM — U.S. Consulate General Lahore (@USCGLahore) July 6, 2023

Mr. Makaneole also visited the Gurdwara Panja Sahib, and the Dharmarajika Stupa and the famous museum in Taxila.

Today, CG Makaneole enjoyed the rich hospitality of the Sikh community and visited the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal. The holy site is where Guru Nanak Dev left an indelible mark on Sikh history. ????✨ pic.twitter.com/WKaE7iWazQ — U.S. Consulate General Lahore (@USCGLahore) July 6, 2023

He noted that, “Pakistan has a rich cultural heritage and is home to people from diverse sects and religions. It is important for us to celebrate religious diversity and partner with local and national entities in advancing religious freedom and promoting harmony which makes our world safer.”

In Taxila, Consul General Makaneole marveled at the Gandharan art and the Dharmarajika Stupa. Powerful to witness sites where history, art, and spirituality entwine. ????️ pic.twitter.com/5gYCjFMUwh — U.S. Consulate General Lahore (@USCGLahore) July 7, 2023

Consul General Makaneole emphasized the importance of the U.S-Pakistan partnership for expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries. “Our countries have been good partners for over 75 years. As diverse democracies, our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, something reflected in our partnership and the many kinds of cooperation that support it,” Consul General Makaneole noted.

The Consul General praised the efforts of the local business community at a meeting with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce of Industries. He said, “The U.S. government has worked to develop trade and investment ties, encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, and support women’s economic empowerment.” The United States continues to be Pakistan’s top export destination and Punjab is a center for trade between two countries. In the U.S. direct investment in Pakistan increased by 50 percent and is now the highest it has been in over a decade.” Mr. Makaneole added, “These are significant numbers and there is room for further growth.”

Mr. Makaneole met with Commissioner Rawalpindi, Liaqat Ali Chattha and Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif and thanked them for hosting the delegations in their districts. The highlight of the Consul General’s four-day visit was a train ride back from Rawalpindi to Lahore on Pakistan Railways. The United States has a broad, deep, and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab Province spanning the education, economic, health, and rule of law sectors and beyond.