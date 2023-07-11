Search

UN rights council to discuss Holy Quran burning issue in Geneva today

Web Desk 01:55 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
UN rights council to discuss Holy Quran burning issue in Geneva today
Source: Twitter

The United Nations Human Rights Council will debate a contentious draft proposal on religious hatred in Geneva today in the wake of burning of Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a draft resolution presented by Pakistan on behalf of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the group described the burning of the Quran in Stockholm last month as “offensive, disrespectful and a clear act of provocation” that incites hatred and constitutes a human rights violation.

Nineteen OIC member countries are also voting members of the 47-member council, and other states such as China have aligned with their draft resolution.

It is to remember that two men burnt a Quran outside the main mosque in Stockholm, when most of the Muslims around the world were celebrating Eidul Adha festivities, following approval from a Swedish court.

Pakistan strongly condemned the despicable act of burning of the Holy Quran, saying such wilful incitement to discrimination, hatred, and violence cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

Under international law, states are duty-bound to prohibit any advocacy of religious hatred, leading to the incitement of violence. The recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents during the last few months in the West calls into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions.

