Pakistan PM demands "immediate action" against Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the whole Muslim Ummah including the government and people of Pakistan strongly condemned another incident of burning a copy of Holy Quran in Sweden.
“We demand immediate action against the perpetrator. Unfortunately, this is not the first time as a similar incident had also taken place in the past,” he remarked.
He also demanded of the Swedish government to take notice of Islamophobic and hateful narrative against the Muslim population in their country.
Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for convening an urgent meeting on the issue and said that Pakistan endorsed their meeting and decision, with a hope that such Islamophobic incidents did not recur in the future.
Two men burnt a Quran outside the main mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday, when most of the Muslims around the world were celebrating Eid ul Adha festivities, following approval from a Swedish court.
According to Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the guy who had requested authorization for the action, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant who wants the book banned, tore out pages from the Quran, rubbed them on his shoe, and put part of them on fire.
Around 200 individuals, including counter-protesters, arrived to observe. One person who attempted to throw a rock was apprehended.
The Government of Pakistan strongly condemned the despicable act of public burning of the Holy Quran, saying such wilful incitement to discrimination, hatred, and violence cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression and protest.
Under international law, states are duty-bound to prohibit any advocacy of religious hatred, leading to the incitement of violence. The recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents during the last few months in the West calls into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.