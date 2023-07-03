Scientists transform humid air into renewable energy 'by accident'

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst made an incredible discovery in May last year by generating a steady wave of electric current using humidity in the air.
According to Professor Jun Yao, the study's primary author, they managed to accomplish this objective by accident.
According to reports, the device, which was made from a collection of tiny tubes or nanowires, was creating an electrical signal. Actually, there was a little charge created by the nanowires rubbing against one another inside the tube.
Yao went on to explain, it's important to note that when the frequency of the bumps increased, one end of the tube developed a different charge than the other.
Then, Yao's group carried out a new study switching from nanowires to materials having a vast number of small holes, or nanopores. They were able to create a gadget that is about the size of a thumbnail and produces around one microwatt.
Yao said that air permeates everything. In theory, we may stack several layers in vertical space to enhance the power, even if a thin sheet of the device emits a relatively little quantity of electricity or power.
According to experts, these gadgets have the ability to generate power out of thin air.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
