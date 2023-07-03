Search

Pakistan

Ambulance seized in Karachi for 'transporting' prohibited material

Web Desk 09:39 PM | 3 Jul, 2023
Ambulance seized in Karachi for 'transporting' prohibited material
Source: File photo

SAJAWAL – The only ambulance available at the Civil Hospital in Sajawal was seized in Karachi allegedly when it was transporting prohibited material.

Ambulance driver Rashid Kathi has been missing since June 29, the first day of Eid, and his phone numbers are switched off.

According to sources, Kathi was arrested by Karachi Police for smuggling 300 to 400 sacks of betel nuts, a substance used in manufacturing of gutka. The District Health Officer (DHO) of Sajawal could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

However, Civil Hospital Accountant Fazil Soomro confirmed that both the ambulance and the driver are missing. He said he was unaware of the driver's arrest for transporting prohibited material. He said efforts were under way to locate the driver and the missing ambulance.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Speeding car hits boys who were filming TikTok on Karachi Lyari Expressway (VIDEO)

10:42 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Pakistani-Canadian man killed for resistance during robbery bid in Karachi

11:08 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

In a first, Karachi gets all-woman cattle market (DP Exclusive)

02:49 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Gen Sahir Shamshad attends passing out parade of midshipmen in Karachi

03:49 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Qurbani bull kills minor boy by dragging him in Karachi streets (VIDEO)

12:05 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Owner of Pakistan’s first air taxi goes missing at Karachi airport

01:53 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ambulance seized in Karachi for 'transporting' prohibited material

09:39 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 3 July 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains massive recovery against dollar after IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.

During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.

Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 03, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: