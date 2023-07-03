Ambulance seized in Karachi for 'transporting' prohibited material

SAJAWAL – The only ambulance available at the Civil Hospital in Sajawal was seized in Karachi allegedly when it was transporting prohibited material.
Ambulance driver Rashid Kathi has been missing since June 29, the first day of Eid, and his phone numbers are switched off.
According to sources, Kathi was arrested by Karachi Police for smuggling 300 to 400 sacks of betel nuts, a substance used in manufacturing of gutka. The District Health Officer (DHO) of Sajawal could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.
However, Civil Hospital Accountant Fazil Soomro confirmed that both the ambulance and the driver are missing. He said he was unaware of the driver's arrest for transporting prohibited material. He said efforts were under way to locate the driver and the missing ambulance.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
