Ambulance seized in Karachi for 'transporting' prohibited material

SAJAWAL – The only ambulance available at the Civil Hospital in Sajawal was seized in Karachi allegedly when it was transporting prohibited material.

Ambulance driver Rashid Kathi has been missing since June 29, the first day of Eid, and his phone numbers are switched off.

According to sources, Kathi was arrested by Karachi Police for smuggling 300 to 400 sacks of betel nuts, a substance used in manufacturing of gutka. The District Health Officer (DHO) of Sajawal could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

However, Civil Hospital Accountant Fazil Soomro confirmed that both the ambulance and the driver are missing. He said he was unaware of the driver's arrest for transporting prohibited material. He said efforts were under way to locate the driver and the missing ambulance.