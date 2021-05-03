5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat valley
02:05 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
PESHAWAR – Earthquake tremors measuring 5.3 on the Richter's scale were felt in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Thursday.
According to Seismological Centre, the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border was the epicenter of the quake while the tremors felt in Swat and adjourning areas.
The depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km. Citizens have been advised to be careful as aftershocks of the earthquake are expected, per reports.
More to follow…
