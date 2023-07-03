CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the armed forces of Pakistan, according to a PM Office statement.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza is a four-star general of Pakistan who is serving as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The former commander of the Rawalpindi Corps is the recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and served at senior leadership positions in his career, including director-general of military operations (DGMO), Chief of General Staff and Adjutant General at the General Headquarters. During his assignment at Military Operations, he commanded 40th Infantry Division in Okara.