"Heaven on Earth:" Ayesha Omar spoils her mother on Dubai vacation

Pakistani actress, singer, and model Ayesha Omar is so much more than a pretty face and a talented artist. The adventure-loving diva, whose Instagram handle is full of different adrenaline rush inducing trips, recently took her mother along on such a vacation.
Enjoying herself in Dubai, the Bulbulay famed diva not only share the mother-daughter duo's late night venture through train but also showed off how she spoiled her mother on the beaches and resorts.
Although Omar is quite reserved about her personal life and doesn't appreciate any meddling, the Habs actress knows when to show love to her mother on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star shared a carousel of wholesome and heartwarming pictures adding, "My Heaven on earth. My mama. So much gratitude for these priceless moments. Alhamdolilah."
Omar had previously praised her mother stating, "Many years ago, when I was a little less that two years old, my father left this world and moved on to the next, leaving behind 2 tiny children, my sister and I, one year apart, for my young Mom to raise, single handedly" in an Instagram post.
On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee and will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.
During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.
Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,450
