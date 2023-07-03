Search

"Heaven on Earth:" Ayesha Omar spoils her mother on Dubai vacation

Noor Fatima 10:33 PM | 3 Jul, 2023
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)

Pakistani actress, singer, and model Ayesha Omar is so much more than a pretty face and a talented artist. The adventure-loving diva, whose Instagram handle is full of different adrenaline rush inducing trips, recently took her mother along on such a vacation.

Enjoying herself in Dubai, the Bulbulay famed diva not only share the mother-daughter duo's late night venture through train but also showed off how she spoiled her mother on the beaches and resorts.

Although Omar is quite reserved about her personal life and doesn't appreciate any meddling, the Habs actress knows when to show love to her mother on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star shared a carousel of wholesome and heartwarming pictures adding, "My Heaven on earth. My mama. So much gratitude for these priceless moments. Alhamdolilah."

Omar had previously praised her mother stating, "Many years ago, when I was a little less that two years old, my father left this world and moved on to the next, leaving behind 2 tiny children, my sister and I, one year apart, for my young Mom to raise, single handedly" in an Instagram post.

On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Money Back Guarantee and will next be seen in Dhai Chaal

Ayesha Omar shares terrifying experience of falling into a manhole

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

