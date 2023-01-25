Search

SRK and Deepika's 'Pathaan' leaked before official release

Web Desk 10:23 PM | 25 Jan, 2023
Source: Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film Pathaan, unfortunately, became the victim of piracy a day before its theatrical release today (January 25).

As the film got leaked, the producers of the film urged fans to watch the film in the cinemas only.  Siddharth Anand's directorial has earned more than INR14.66 crore, coming from Hindi and Telugu versions.

According to the Indian news agency Times Now India, Pathaan was leaked on torrent websites Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and Filmy4wap in HD formats. The sites offered “camrip” and “pre-DVD” rip versions.

The film's producers and actors have requested their fans to abstain from watching any leaked versions and giving spoilers.    

Yash Raj Films' tweet read, “All set for the biggest action spectacle? A humble request to everyone to refrain from recording any videos, sharing them online and giving out any spoilers. Experience Pathaan only in cinemas."

The production company also posted a video of the film's female lead, Deepika Padukone, urging the audience to refrain from resorting to pirated sites to watch the film.

Meanwhile, actress Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram account to urge social media users not to give out spoilers ahead of the release of Khan's latest offering. Kaif wrote, "My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don't reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the flick is setting advance booking records. Pathaan will mark Khan's full-fledged Bollywood comeback after four years hiatus.

'Pathaan': Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's posters set on fire outside cinemas in India’s Bihar

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

