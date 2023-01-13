Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' bags a spot in Youtube's top global music video charts

Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil rose to prominence within a very short span of time, and has already won the hearts while continuing to captivate people with his mesmerizing voice.

His latest song Kahani Suno 2.0 seems to have taken over the music industry by storm.

Even though the soulful track was released last year, the craze surrounding it hasn't toned down. This week, Khalil took to his Instagram story to announce that his latest tune had bagged a spot in the top global music video chart on YouTube.

"boht shukriya is Kahani ko zubani karne k liye boht piyar or boht saari duae'n ap sub k liye" penned the Balochi singer.

boht shukriya is Kahani ko Zubani karne k liye boht piyar or boht saari duae'n ap sub k liye 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Q2EMKAKoMI — Kaifi Khalil (@kaifi_khalil) January 10, 2023

Khalil has become an inspiration to many ever since the song was released. He also sang Kana Yari in Coke Studio season 14 which was a massive hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaifi Khalil (@kaifikhalilmusic)

Kahani Suno seems to have touched many broken souls including Do Bol singer Aima Baig so much so that she released her own cover of the song titled Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, OST for ARY Digital’s same-titled serial.