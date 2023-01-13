Search

Lifestyle

Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' bags a spot in Youtube's top global music video charts

Web Desk 04:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' bags a spot in Youtube's top global music video charts
Source: Kaifi Khalil (Instagram)

Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil rose to prominence within a very short span of time, and has already won the hearts while continuing to captivate people with his mesmerizing voice.

His latest song Kahani Suno 2.0 seems to have taken over the music industry by storm.

Even though the soulful track was released last year, the craze surrounding it hasn't toned down. This week, Khalil took to his Instagram story to announce that his latest tune had bagged a spot in the top global music video chart on YouTube.

"boht shukriya is Kahani ko zubani karne k liye boht piyar or boht saari duae'n ap sub k liye" penned the Balochi singer.

Khalil has become an inspiration to many ever since the song was released. He also sang Kana Yari in Coke Studio season 14 which was a massive hit.

Kahani Suno seems to have touched many broken souls including Do Bol singer Aima Baig so much so that she released her own cover of the song titled Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, OST for ARY Digital’s same-titled serial.

Watch - Kaifi Khalil serenades Humaima Malick with 'Kahani Suno'

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa enthrall fans with latest BTS video

10:13 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Nasir Khan Jan's new video with wife breaks the internet

06:23 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

TikToker ‘Nutter Don’ apologises for sharing obscenity in viral video from police custody

02:05 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Ali Sethi to perform at American music fest 'Coachella'

09:44 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha's new dance video goes viral

12:44 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Which top actress proposed to journalist Iqrarul Hassan?

07:36 PM | 10 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

President Alvi rejects suspect’s appeal in workplace sexual ...

07:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 13, 2023

07:45 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 237.9
Euro EUR 269 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 304 307
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.5
Australian Dollar AUD 170 171.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 183 184.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: