Watch - Mishi Khan gets emotional while listening to Imran Khan’s speech
Web Desk
05:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Watch - Mishi Khan gets emotional while listening to Imran Khan’s speech
Source: Mishi Khan/ Imran Khan (Instagram)
Pakistani actress and television host Mishi Khan has shared an emotional video after Imran Khan became the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to have been ousted by a parliamentary revolt. 

The Janaan star is among the plethora of celebrities and people who have taken to social media and have expressed their unhinged support for the now-former prime minister

Khan lamented the fall of PTI's government as she was filled with emotion after listening to Khan’s speech. Taking to Twitter, she shared her heartbroken moment which echoed the feelings of many PTI supporters.

Moreover, the political turmoil reached its finale as Khan’s journey of three-and-a-half years as the Prime Minister of Pakistan ended after PTI's allies betrayed to join hands with opposition parties. 

Celebrities paid tribute to Khan and vowed to fight with him. Many expressed sadness as the sad but irrefutable return to “purana” Pakistan left them grieved.

On the work front, Mishi Khan was also one of the top models of Pakistan. She starred in the hit movie Janaan in 2016.

