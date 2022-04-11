PM Shehbaz Sharif announces economic relief for public in his first address

ISLAMABAD – Newly elected Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif announced a host of economic relief measures for the public in his first address.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Sharif announced an increase in the minimum wage of public employees, fixing it at Rs25,000 per month effective from April 1st. He also announces an increase of ten percent in salaries and pensions of government workers.

Announcing the revival of the Benazir Income Support Card, Sharif said that the poverty reduction program would be further expanded across Pakistan. Shahbaz mentioned that the happiness of the masses can be seen through economic indicators.

He also noted that the Pakistani currency regained its value, which was trading at Rs190 per dollar and closed at Rs182 per dollar today.

Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of ... 04:57 PM | 11 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been elected as the ...

Earlier in the day, Sharif secured 174 votes as opposed to PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party walked out.