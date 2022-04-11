PM Shehbaz Sharif announces economic relief for public in his first address
Sharif raises minimum wage of govt employees to Rs25,000
Share
ISLAMABAD – Newly elected Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif announced a host of economic relief measures for the public in his first address.
Speaking on the floor of the house, Sharif announced an increase in the minimum wage of public employees, fixing it at Rs25,000 per month effective from April 1st. He also announces an increase of ten percent in salaries and pensions of government workers.
Announcing the revival of the Benazir Income Support Card, Sharif said that the poverty reduction program would be further expanded across Pakistan. Shahbaz mentioned that the happiness of the masses can be seen through economic indicators.
He also noted that the Pakistani currency regained its value, which was trading at Rs190 per dollar and closed at Rs182 per dollar today.
Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of ... 04:57 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been elected as the ...
Earlier in the day, Sharif secured 174 votes as opposed to PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party walked out.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz Sharif announces economic relief for public in his first ...06:10 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Sindh, KP governors announce resignations as Shehbaz elected new PM05:38 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Big Boss famed Jasmin Bhasin jumps on 'Pasoori' bandwagon04:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022