PM Shehbaz Sharif announces economic relief for public in his first address

Sharif raises minimum wage of govt employees to Rs25,000
Web Desk
06:10 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif announces economic relief for public in his first address
Source: @shehbazsharif_Instagram
Share

ISLAMABAD – Newly elected Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif announced a host of economic relief measures for the public in his first address.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Sharif announced an increase in the minimum wage of public employees, fixing it at Rs25,000 per month effective from April 1st. He also announces an increase of ten percent in salaries and pensions of government workers.

Announcing the revival of the Benazir Income Support Card, Sharif said that the poverty reduction program would be further expanded across Pakistan. Shahbaz mentioned that the happiness of the masses can be seen through economic indicators.

He also noted that the Pakistani currency regained its value, which was trading at Rs190 per dollar and closed at Rs182 per dollar today.

Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of ... 04:57 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been elected as the ...

Earlier in the day, Sharif secured 174 votes as opposed to PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party walked out.

More From This Category
Sindh, KP governors announce resignations as ...
05:38 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of ...
04:57 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
PTI walks out as NA session to elect new PM ...
04:29 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
PTI announces mass resignations from National ...
02:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
IHC rejects plea seeking treason trial against ...
03:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Imran Khan reaches parliament ahead of vote for ...
12:40 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif’s new bold photos set internet on fire
05:18 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr