Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

04:57 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been elected as the 23rd Prime Minister in an unopposed contest as former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf walked out from the National Assembly session.

Sharif got 174 votes as PTI candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted the polling process.

The poll took place under the chairmanship of MNA Ayaz Sadiq,  two days after the lower house of Parliament voted in favour of removing Imran Khan from office, following a nearly 14-hour standoff between the Opposition and Khan's ruling party that started on Saturday morning.

The Monday session formally started after a brief delay with a recitation of the Holy Quran and naat, with NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in the chair. 

After deputy speaker Qasim Suri walked out, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq took the chair and carried on the proceedings.

Sadiq asked lawmakers who wish to vote for PML-N candidate to proceed to Lobby A on his left and those who wish to vote for Qureshi were asked to go to Lobby B on his right.

Earlier, talking to the media inside the assembly, Shehbaz Sharif said the fist thing he will do as a prime minister will be to unite the nation and end differences.

The development comes days after former Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday.

More to follow...

