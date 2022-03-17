Top opposition leader calls for setting up 'national government' in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif sought establishment of a “national government” for next five years without any involvement of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Leader of the Opposition, whose party is leading the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, pitched the idea while talking to a news channel.

Earlier this month, the Opposition submitted the no-trust motion against the government in the National Assembly for which the parliament would vote end-March.

He shared the idea amid criticism from government lawmakers that Opposition lacked political strategy after removing the PTI-led government.

میری اپنی پارٹی میں یہ رائے ہوگی کہ ہمیں پی ٹی آئی کے علاوہ ایک قومی حکومت بنانی چاہیے.جو 5 سال شبانہ روز اخلاص کے ساتھ اس ملک کی خدمت کرے.پی ٹی آئی نے اس معاشرے میں جو زہر گھولا ہے کئی سال اسے صاف کرنے میں لگ جائیں گے.اس لیے پی ٹی آئی کےساتھ ہمارا کوئی تعلق نہیں ہے.

“I will say this to my party members that we should establish a national government that does not include [the ruling] PTI [party],” said Shehbaz Sharif while speaking to Geo News.

Saying the PTI has damaged the society massively, the PML-N president said that all members of the national government should work sincerely to save the country from daunting challenges.

It would take years to neutralise the impact of PTI on politics in the country, he said.

Earlier, some leaders have hinted at the holding of fresh election in the country after the removal of the government.