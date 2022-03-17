Top opposition leader calls for setting up 'national government' in Pakistan

10:53 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
Top opposition leader calls for setting up 'national government' in Pakistan
Source: PML-N (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif sought establishment of a “national government” for next five years without any involvement of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Leader of the Opposition, whose party is leading the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, pitched the idea while talking to a news channel.

Earlier this month, the Opposition submitted the no-trust motion against the government in the National Assembly for which the parliament would vote end-March.

He shared the idea amid criticism from government lawmakers that Opposition lacked political strategy after removing the PTI-led government.

 “I will say this to my party members that we should establish a national government that does not include [the ruling] PTI [party],” said Shehbaz Sharif while speaking to Geo News.

Saying the PTI has damaged the society massively, the PML-N president said that all members of the national government should work sincerely to save the country from daunting challenges.

It would take years to neutralise the impact of PTI on politics in the country, he said.

Earlier, some leaders have hinted at the holding of fresh election in the country after the removal of the government. 

Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after ... 04:54 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Voting on no-confidence motion of opposition parties will be held after Prime Minister Imran Khan ...

More From This Category
‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’ – ISPR releases new ...
09:38 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
Pakistan records 514 new Covid-19 cases, two ...
09:19 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
Ramadan likely to start on April 3 in Pakistan
10:59 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
PML-Q's Pervaiz Elahi praises PM Imran, sounds ...
10:35 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
'Four public holidays' in Islamabad for OIC moot, ...
07:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
PM Imran blasts Modi over India hijab ban, gives ...
07:04 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Religious ministry receives complaints against Aamir Liaquat Hussain: report
11:56 AM | 17 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr