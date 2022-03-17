PM Imran congratulates Team Pakistan for tremendous fightback in Australia Test
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for its “tremendous fightback” against Australia in second Test that ended in draw a day earlier at National Stadium Karachi.
The premier also felicitated Pakistan skipper Babar Azma for displaying “a superb captain's inning & world class batting” in the match. He also congratulated
skipper Babar Azam for playing a superb inning that the r”est of the team too in the way they fought back, especially Rizwan & Shafique”.
The cricketer-turned-politician lamented that he could not watch the match as he is busy in a political fight that commenced after the Opposition filed a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.
“Unfortunately I could not watch this match as I am fighting on another front against match fixing where huge amounts of money are being used to lure my players!”
Unfortunately I could not watch this match as I am fighting on another front against match fixing where huge amounts of money are being used to lure my players!— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 17, 2022
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam displayed top skills as he scored 196 as Men in Green pull off an unbelievable draw in the second Test against Australia.
Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7, the sixth-highest fourth innings total of all time.
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam remained a wall for the hosts as he faced 425 balls, forging an instrumental 228-run stand with Abdullah Shafique, who scored 96, while hitter Rizwan scored a crucial ton chasing a mammoth total on last day of the second game.
PAKvAUS: Babar, Rizwan’s tons help Pakistan ... 06:11 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam displayed top skills as he scored 196 as Men in Green pull off an ...
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran congratulates Team Pakistan for tremendous fightback in ...12:43 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Religious ministry receives complaints against Aamir Liaquat Hussain: ...11:56 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Top opposition leader calls for setting up 'national government' in ...10:53 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
- ‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’ – ISPR releases new song for Pakistan Day ...09:38 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan records 514 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours09:19 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's transformation in leaked pics from 'Pathan' stuns ...11:38 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to star together in new song05:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022