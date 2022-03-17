PM Imran congratulates Team Pakistan for tremendous fightback in Australia Test

12:43 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
PM Imran congratulates Team Pakistan for tremendous fightback in Australia Test
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Pakistan cricket team for its “tremendous fightback” against Australia in second Test that ended in draw a day earlier at National Stadium Karachi.

The premier also felicitated Pakistan skipper Babar Azma for displaying “a superb captain's inning & world class batting” in the match. He also congratulated 

skipper Babar Azam for playing a superb inning that the r”est of the team too in the way they fought back, especially Rizwan & Shafique”.

The cricketer-turned-politician lamented that he could not watch the match as he is busy in a political fight that commenced after the Opposition filed a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

“Unfortunately I could not watch this match as I am fighting on another front against match fixing where huge amounts of money are being used to lure my players!”

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam displayed top skills as he scored 196 as Men in Green pull off an unbelievable draw in the second Test against Australia.

Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7, the sixth-highest fourth innings total of all time.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam remained a wall for the hosts as he faced 425 balls, forging an instrumental 228-run stand with Abdullah Shafique, who scored 96, while hitter Rizwan scored a crucial ton chasing a mammoth total on last day of the second game.

