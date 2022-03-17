Pakistan hopes to pass IMF review despite PM's relief package

02:02 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Pakistan hopes to pass IMF review despite PM's relief package
Source: Shaukat Tarin (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin is confident that Pakistan will successfully pass a seventh review of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $6bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) despite a subsidy package worth Rs300 billion announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last month, the premier announced to slash petroleum prices by Rs10 per liter and the power tariff by Rs5 per unit, adding that the electricity and petrol prices would not be increased till next budget. 

Later, Muzzamil Aslam, a spokesman for Pakistan’s finance and energy ministries, revealed: “This is a Rs250-Rs300 billion relief package and will be met through cutting different expenditures”. announcement.

PM Imran’s Rs300 billion relief package: Where ... 09:21 PM | 1 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief measures are likely to cost his government up to ...

Shaukat Tarin while talking to The News said that the global lender had expressed concerns over the relief package and tax amnesty scheme for industrial sectors but Pakistani officials explained them all aspects of the subsidy in detail. 

He said that the IMF team will share its final assessment about Pakistan tomorrow (Friday) for holding virtual talks for the next tranche of loan. 

Tarin claimed that the seventh review was “almost done” and the IMF team had not raised objections over the macroeconomic data up until December 2021.

IMF objects to PM Imran’s tax amnesty scheme, ... 02:10 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised objections over the tax amnesty scheme and relief ...

More From This Category
Sindh announces two holidays for Hindu community ...
03:15 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
State challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's ...
02:23 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
PM Imran congratulates Team Pakistan for ...
12:43 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif calls for setting up 'national ...
10:53 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’ – ISPR releases new ...
09:38 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
Pakistan records 514 new Covid-19 cases, two ...
09:19 AM | 17 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif’s new beach photos go viral
04:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr