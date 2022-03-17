Sindh announces two holidays for Hindu community on Holi

03:15 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
Sindh announces two holidays for Hindu community on Holi
Source: Screegrab of Twitter video
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in the province on March 18 and 19 for Hindu community in connection with Holi celebrations.

“The Government of Sindh hereby declares 18th & 19th March, 2022 (Friday & Saturday) as Holiday for Hindu Community only on the occasion of Holi for all offices, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh except those engaged in Covid-19 emergency duties,” read the notification.

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, or the Festival of Spring.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

