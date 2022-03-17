Katrina Kaif’s new beach photos go viral

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans delighted, the 38-year-old actress posted breathtaking pictures in casual beach attire.

Leaving the temperature soaring, the Bollywood diva took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared the sizzling snaps. She won hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and well-toned abs.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress who is truly a fashionista at heart turned up the heat in her sexy multicolour beachwear. ‘Some casual beach attire,’ Katrina captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The B-town's leading lady has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

Oozing style and panache, the Bang Bang actress paired the fuchsia attire with an orange coat and oversized sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the work front, Kaif and Akshay Kumar returned to the big screen as they stared together in their megaproject ‘Sooryavanshi’.