Doppelganger alert – Mira Sethi looks just like Katrina Kaif in new sizzling photoshoot
Share
Popular actor and inspiring author Mira Sethi paved her way to headlines after her stunning photos went viral on social media. In the new photos, Sethi bears a shocking resemblance to Bollywood's leading lady Katrina Kaif.
The Dil Banjaara actor was dressed to the nines in a dazzling saree, which led fans to draw a comparison between her and Kaif’s look from Bollywood's sizzling dance number 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'.
Dubbed as Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, Sethi's latest photos stormed the internet due to her captivating wardrobe choices and sultry poses.
View this post on Instagram
Wreaking havoc online, the 35-year-old actor's bombshell shots were quick to garner praise and compliments from friends and fans.
Back in 2021, The Tiger Zinda Hai star appeared in the recreation of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s hit song in her film Sooryavanshi.
On the professional front, Sethi was lauded for her performance in popular Ramadan play Chupke Chupke co-starring Ayeza Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and many more.
'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' - Katrina Kaif's new ... 01:17 PM | 9 Nov, 2021
Bollywood's Katrina Kaif has been flooded with adulation and accolades over her career spanning for a decade and has ...
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Doppelganger alert – Mira Sethi looks just like Katrina Kaif in new ...07:30 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- PSL7, Qualifier 1: Lahore Qalandars win toss and opt to bowl first ...07:10 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Three PTI MNAs offered bribe to support no-confidence motion against ...06:24 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
-
- How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm chipset redefines gaming05:42 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with sizzling dance moves at Dubai ...04:50 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
-
- Hira Mani's hilarious banter with sons wins hearts03:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022