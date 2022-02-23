10 terrorists killed in Balohcistan's Hoshab area in intelligence-based operation
HOSHAB – At least 10 "externally-sponsored terrorists" were killed when the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Hoshab area in Balochistan Province.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement, "On February 23, based on information of the presence of terrorists camp and hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan, security forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally-sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan."
The ISPR said that once the troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire as they tried to flee their hideout. The move led to a heavy exchange of fire.
"Resultantly, 10 terrorists — including terrorist commander Master Asif alias Mukesh — was killed in the exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas," the ISPR said.
A "huge cache of arms and ammunition" was seized from the hideout of the terrorists, which the ISPR said was "planned for use against security forces".
"Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR concluded.
