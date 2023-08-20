Actor Banita Sandhu announces relationship with singer AP Dhillon and fans love it!

Amid the endless news of celebrity splits, Indian actor Banita Sandhu announced her relationship with Punjabi Bling star, rapper Amritpal Singh Dhillon, famously known as AP Dhillon.

British Indian actor Banita Sandhu took to social media to announce her relationship with AP Dhillon public as the lovebirds shared moments of their newfound romance.

The first picture shows AP Dhillon sitting on the ground while her partner leaning over his face, while the couple holds hands in other pictures. The October star captioned the post "with me" and shared a heart emoji with it.

She also shared stories on a photo-sharing platform, showing AP Dhillon helping her with her dress.

The development comes, after months of rumors of their involvement as two featured together in recent music video.

Here’s how fans reacted