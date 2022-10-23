TV anchor Madeha Naqvi responds to fat-shaming trolls in new Instagram video

Pakistani television anchor and newscaster Madeha Naqvi wouldn't let fat-shaming trolls get away on her watch.

The accomplished anchor recently announced birth of her son with Pakistani politician Faisal Subzwari. She posted several pictures, letting netizens take a glimpse of her new life. However, she was fat-shamed and schooled to shed some pounds in order to look more atractive.

The mother-of-one didn't take the criticism lightly and responded through a separate Instagram post to address the stigma around women gaining weight post-delivery.

Naqvi's Instagram post read, "To all those people specially men who are sooo concerned about my weight gain. Also sending loads of love and strength to the mothers and to be mothers. this is truly the best and most beautiful phase of your lives."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeha Naqvi (@madeha.naqvi)

Netizens lauded the 36-year-old host for standing up against such trolls.

On the work front, Naqvi has been working with well-known television news channel including GEO TV, Bol News and Dunya News to name a few.