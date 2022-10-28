Bollywood stars react to BCCI's equal pay announcement
Web Desk
07:29 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Source: Instagram
Bollywood celebrities have reacted to BCCI's decision of equal pay for both men and women cricketers. 

Many stars including Priyanka Chopra, SRK, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and others have hailed the BCCI's decisions.

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser (in more ways than one) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow." What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow. The Chak De India actor is himself a great cricket fan and owns numerous teams including Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

'A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example ????????, tweeted the Thappad actress.

