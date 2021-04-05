Freedom - Justin Bieber unveils new album tracklist

Justin Bieber has sent social media into a frenzy after he announced the official tracklist for his new Gospel album.

The 27-year-old Grammy award-winning singer from this Gospel album includes titles like All She Wrote, We’re in This Together, Where You Go I Follow, Where Do I Fit In and Afraid To Say.

Features Hollywood A-listers in the masterpiece, the likes of Brandon Love, Tori Kelly, Judah Smith, Lauren Walters, Pink Sweats and Chandler Moore were spotted.

Bieber is one of the world's best-selling music artists. Apart from receiving numerous accolades including a Grammy Award, 18 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, the crooner is commercially successful as well with the sales of over 150 million records.